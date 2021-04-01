New Maine-Canada bridge project to start construction soon

MADAWASKA, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine has awarded the construction contract for a new bridge that will connect the northern part of the state to the Canadian province of New Brunswick.

The project will replace the century-old Edmundston–Madawaska Bridge. The Maine Department of Transportation said Thursday the current bridge is nearing the end of its useful life. The bridge has also been subject to a five-ton weight limit since 2017, and that has created a significant detour for drivers.

Maine DOT said the total project is expected to cost $97.5 million. The state awarded the construction contract to Reed & Reed Inc. of Woolwich, Maine.

The new bridge will cross the St. John River at about a 45-degree angle and be located about 1,400 feet upstream from the existing bridge, the transportation department said.

The competition date for the project is estimated at June 30, 2025. Construction is set to begin later in April.

