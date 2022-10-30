DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - After two more shootings over the weekend, leaders denounced the gun violence crisis in their communities Sunday, and are organizing to address the issue.

A woman and two men were shot just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning, and another person was shot Saturday night on Erie Street. The Erie Street shooting happened around the corner from where a barber was shot in his workplace earlier in the week, making the victim one of 4 people shot in the past five days.

“There’s been a lot going on in this area, especially in the last couple of weeks. I’ve been hearing a lot of gunshots,” one man said.

Community leaders have called it a state of emergency in Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan.

“It is deeply disconcerting, painful for me as a minister in the community to see this violence over and over again,” Rev. Kevin Peterson, who is organizing the community meetings, said.

Peterson said he has spent the night responding to shooting scenes.

“I’m deeply dismayed that just less than 24 hours after we called a state of emergency, urging the city again to engage in a state of emergency plan, that we have an eruption of shootings across the Black community.”

On the recent shootings, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement: “This recent spate of shootings is tragic, frightening and leaves us all with heavy hearts. Our communities must remain strong, and I praise many for their impassioned and cooperative response. The unrestrained use of illegal guns is driving this devastating violence.”

“I repeat my call for the private sector to join law enforcement and our neighborhood partners in creating intervention and prevention plans targeting the desire to own and use illegal guns,” Hayden said.

Peterson said he has been helping to plan a series of community meetings, calling on neighbors to join in creating a public safety plan for themselves. He and other organizers have been posting flyers for their first meeting, planned for Wednesday 6 p.m. at the Gilbert Albert Community Center in Dorchester.

Volunteers have been calling on everyone to step up and help.

“How can the rest of the city, especially city government, see what’s happening to this community, and if we have the sense why can’t something be done?” Edwin Sumpter, a volunteer, said. “It does beg the question: what more has to happen to Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan for more to be done? Is it going to take a nuclear bomb to fall in our community? And then they’ll say, ‘Well you know they need help’?”

