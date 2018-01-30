February Community Calendar Events:

MFA First Fridays

Event Date: Friday, February 2, 2018

Time: 6 PM- 9:30 PM

Location: Ruth and Carl J. Shapiro Family Courtyard

For More Information: http://www.mfa.org/programs/special-event/mfa-first-fridays-6

The Museum of Fine Arts will hold a First Friday event on Friday, February 2nd. There will be fine art and music to enjoy throughout the evening. Signature cocktails and delicious tapas will be served.

This event is opened to visitors who are 21 or older. You must have a valid ID with the proof of your age to enter. This event sells out fast, so be sure to purchase your tickets soon!

Kids in The KITCHEN

Event Date: Saturday, February 3, 2018

Time: 10AM-11AM

Location: The Boston Public Market

For More Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-in-the-kitchen-tickets-38481811133?aff=es2

The KITCHEN is offering cooking classes for children ages 6-12 in partnership with vendors in the Boston Public Market. These classes are taught by the market vendor cooks or farmers who will not only teach the children how to cook, but will teach them where the ingredients have come from and how they make it to the market.

The theme for this cooking class is All about Chocolate. With the help of Christine from Taza Chocolate, the children will learn how to make chocolate pudding and chocolate ganache.

Please register in advance so your child can have a spot in the class (12 children max in a class). If your child has a food allergy, please email kitcheninfo@thetrustees.org to let them know. Tickets are $9 for Trustee members and $15 for non-members.

Tales From the Top: A Panel Discussion on the Commercialization of Mount Everest

Event Date: Monday, February 5, 2018

Time: 6PM-9PM

Location: Museum Of Science, Blue Wing (Level 1)

For More Information: https://www.mos.org/public-events/washburn-challenge-2018

The Museum of Science Fundraising Events Committee is hosting a panel discussion made up of former Everest summiteers, experts, and enthusiasts to talk about experiences and current research about Mount Everest. This event is being held to support the Washburn Challenge, the committee, climbing enthusiasts, and supporters of the Museum will participate in the climbing of Mount Washington.

After the panel, there will be a beer and wine reception. The dress code is business casual. To register for this event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tales-from-the-top-a-panel-discussion-on-the-commercialization-of-everest-tickets-41464986892.

Benkadi Drum and Dance

Event Date: Sunday, February 11, 2018

Time: 1PM & 2PM

Location: The Common

For More Information: http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar/benkadi-drum-and-dance-0

As part of Living in Color: Celebrating Black Life during Black History Month, the dance group Benkadi will be performing and educating people on diversity in the community. The mission of Benkadi is to teach people on how to live in harmony and to respect others’ traditions. Benkadi reaches out to all people, no matter what age or cultural background, to strengthen relationships and bring positive changes to the community.

Motown Night 2018

Event Date: Thursday, February 15, 2018

Time: 7 PM- 9:30 PM

Location: Levi Auditorium in Temple Israel

For more information: http://www.beaconacademy.org/

Beacon Academy is hosting Motown Night, an event that includes dancing, delicious Soul Food, and a Silent Auction! This event is opened to students, families, local nonprofits, artists, entrepreneurs, and schools who would like to celebrate together. The goal of Motown Night is to raise $25,000 for Beacon Academy’s Class of 2018.

23rd Annual Bugs Bunny Film Festival

Event Date: Friday, February 16, 2018- Saturday, February 24, 2018

Times: Varies

Location: Brattle Theater

For More Information: https://www.bostoncentral.com/events/film/p24165.php

The Brattle’s Bugs Bunny Film Festival is back just in time for school vacation! There will be three different programs throughout the week. The first program will be the All Bugs Revue, dedicated to Bugs Bunny himself. Next, Daffy Duck and Friends, featuring Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes. And the final program will be the Looney Tunes Revue.

Children must be accompanied by an adult during all of the programs.

Kids in The KITCHEN

Event Date: Saturday, February 17, 2018

Time: 10AM-11AM

Location: The Boston Public Market

For More Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-in-the-kitchen-tickets-38481811133?aff=es2

The KITCHEN is offering cooking classes for children ages 6-12 in partnership with vendors in the Boston Public Market. These classes are taught by the market vendor cooks or farmers who will not only teach the children how to cook, but where the ingredients have come from and how they make it to the market.

The theme for this cooking class is Breaking Bread. The children will learn how to make honey whole wheat bread and sourdough bread.

Please register in advance so your child can have a spot in the class (12 children max in a class). If your child has a food allergy, please email kitcheninfo@thetrustees.org to let them know. Tickets are $9 for Trustee members and $15 for non-members.

Wonder Woman Wednesday

Event Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Time: 10 AM and 11 AM

Location: Wenham Museum

For more information: http://www.wenhammuseum.org/programs/

Wonder Woman will be visiting the Wenham Museum on the Wednesday of School Vacation Week! She will be reading Rebel Girls 2 and will be available to take pictures. It is encouraged that visitors wear superhero attire.

Advanced registration for this event is required. The capacity of this program is limited.