Plows are soon to hit the road as the weather gets colder, and state officials have offered a creative competition to get local students amped for the snowy season.

Elementary school students found themselves in a flurry of creativity when the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the chance to name 12 new snow plows for the state.

“This contest that we’re announcing this year is a really a great way to get the communities more engaged with us across the state and really get a maybe little bit more excited about winter more than usual this year,” Jonathan Gulliver, Highway Administrator from MassDOT, said.

A panel of MassDOT employees will go through the blizzard of entries and choose two plow names from each of the six districts: one name from children in Kindergarten through 4th grade, and the other from children in 5th through 8th grade.

Additionally, each winning classroom will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and an opportunity to attend the unveiling of the plows.

Kids can make unlimited entries to the contest on the MassDOT website until 5 p.m. Dec. 23. The winning names will be announced Jan. 6, 2023.

MassDOT officials hope this will get the community more involved and more aware of what public employees do during the winter season.

“Really bring some awareness to the great job that a lot of these public servants do on just a daily basis,” Gulliver said. “We have a lot of people who work on snow and ice throughout the year a lot of contractors that work with us.”

Vermont has a similar contest this year and in 2021. Winners names in Vermont included SnowBeGone Kenobi, Jennifer Snowpez, Plowy McPlowface, and Plow Cow.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)