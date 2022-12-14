A paralyzed dog from College Corner, Ohio received a special surprise this holiday season.

The dog, named Trey, was paralyzed at the end of October and has been learning how to live without using his hind legs.

Now, Trey is getting a chance to walk again just in time for Christmas. He wrote a letter to Chewy Claus asking for a wheelchair, and his owner said it is the greatest gift.

“He is going to be able to run and chase, and hopefully he doesn’t chase the cats, which is one of his favorite pastimes,” Trey’s owner said.

After Trey got his wheelchair, he and his family spent the day running around the front yard for what they said felt like the first time in forever.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)