4-phase plan reveals when ‘large venues’ can potentially reopen in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Those hoping for professional sports to return to Fenway Park, TD Garden, and Gillette Stadium will likely have to wait until at least late July, according to Massachusetts’ four-phase reopening plan.

Phase 4 of the state’s plan, which was been dubbed “New Normal,” calls for the full resumption of activity and the reopening of “large venues” and night clubs, but only if a coronavirus vaccine or treatments are made available to unlock the phase.

Each phase will last a minimum of three weeks and could last longer before moving to the next phase, depending upon what public health data trends indicate, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

If COVID-19 positive test rates, deaths, hospitalizations, and testing capacity trend positive, then the phased reopening would remain on schedule, and sports could return to stadiums by July 20.

If the data trends negative, specific industries, regions, or the entire Commonwealth may be forced to return to an earlier phase.

Phase 4 would also allow for high-risk populations to resume public interactions with physical distancing.

It’s unclear if fans would be allowed to attend games if they return because group “gathering size” under Phase 4 will be determined based on the health data trends, according to the plan.

