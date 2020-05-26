Mass. beaches reopen with coronavirus restrictions in place

BOSTON (WHDH) - Beaches reopened with strict restrictions in Massachusetts on Monday under phase one of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.

Many people flocked to the beaches on the day they reopened with countless more expected to lay out in the sand as temperatures heat up throughout the week.

Those who do decide to go to the beach must stay 6 feet from one another and 12 feet away if they’re laying on a towel to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh reminded the public that, “If you go to the beach, you have to social distance, physical distance, wear masks. The virus doesn’t go away.”

Parking restrictions are also in place along William J. Day Boulevard in South Boston to prevent beachgoers from gathering in groups.

“We all know what we’re supposed to do,” beachgoer Kathy Attardo said. “If we don’t do it, it can be taken away.”

Hair salons, barbershops, and other businesses also reopened.

