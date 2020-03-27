MBTA removes Orange Line train from service after person reportedly licks it

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has removed an Orange Line train from service after a person at Boston’s Tufts Medical Center Station reportedly licked the subway train amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“Out of an abundance of caution, a southbound train was taken out of service after a passenger reported the alleged incident to a Transit Ambassador at Tufts Medical Center Station,” MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in a statement on Friday.

The Transit Police Department was notified of the alleged incident.

It’s not clear what part of the train was licked.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, MBTA stations and vehicles are being cleaned and sanitized with increased frequency to slow the spread of COVID-19.

