These 25 communities have the most coronavirus cases in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with hundreds or thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 720 cases and five places with more than 1,500. Brockton and Worcester now have more than 3,000 cases. Boston has the most cases in the Bay State with more than 11,500.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

  1. Boston – 11,551
  2. Worcester – 3,549
  3. Brockton – 3,429
  4. Lynn – 2,834
  5. Chelsea – 2,412
  6. Lawrence – 2,382
  7. Lowell – 2,215
  8. Springfield – 1,889
  9. Revere – 1,403
  10. Everett – 1,366
  11. Framingham – 1,347
  12. New Bedford – 1,241
  13. Waltham – 994
  14. Malden – 986
  15. Quincy – 970
  16. Haverhill – 950
  17. Cambridge – 873
  18. Medford – 870
  19. Fall River – 868
  20. Peabody – 809
  21. Randolph – 787
  22. Taunton – 758
  23. Somerville – 729
  24. Braintree – 724
  25. Holyoke – 723

