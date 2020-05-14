These 25 communities have the most coronavirus cases in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with hundreds or thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 720 cases and five places with more than 1,500. Brockton and Worcester now have more than 3,000 cases. Boston has the most cases in the Bay State with more than 11,500.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 11,551 Worcester – 3,549 Brockton – 3,429 Lynn – 2,834 Chelsea – 2,412 Lawrence – 2,382 Lowell – 2,215 Springfield – 1,889 Revere – 1,403 Everett – 1,366 Framingham – 1,347 New Bedford – 1,241 Waltham – 994 Malden – 986 Quincy – 970 Haverhill – 950 Cambridge – 873 Medford – 870 Fall River – 868 Peabody – 809 Randolph – 787 Taunton – 758 Somerville – 729 Braintree – 724 Holyoke – 723

