Arrow star Stephen Amell is set to star in the TV movie, When the Heart Calls, coming October 5.

The movie is about Elizabeth Thatcher, a cultured young teacher in 1910, who fears leaving her comfortable world in the city. But when she accepts a teaching position in a frontier town, she finds new purpose and love with a handsome Royal Canadian Mountie.

Catch Amell in Arrow on Wednesdays at 8 PM on CW56.