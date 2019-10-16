Logo
News
Local
Regional
On Air Live Stream
BREAKING NEWS CHANNEL 1
BREAKING NEWS CHANNEL 2
US & WORLD
7 Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Must See
Area Traffic
Solve It 7
7News Team
7News on Social Media
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Video Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Storm Closings & Delays
How to register your school/organization for closings and delays
Sports
All sports
Red Sox
Patriots
Bruins
Celtics
…
CW56
Community Calendar
Internships
Advertise With Us
Job Openings
Contact Us
News Tips
Mobile Apps
WHDH TV Listings
CW56 TV Listing
Weekly Circulars & Coupons
Search
Search for:
Live News
°
Menu
News
Local
Regional
On Air Live Stream
BREAKING NEWS CHANNEL 1
BREAKING NEWS CHANNEL 2
US & WORLD
7 Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Must See
Area Traffic
Solve It 7
7News Team
7News on Social Media
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Video Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Storm Closings & Delays
How to register your school/organization for closings and delays
Sports
All sports
Red Sox
Patriots
Bruins
Celtics
…
CW56
Community Calendar
Internships
Advertise With Us
Job Openings
Contact Us
News Tips
Mobile Apps
WHDH TV Listings
CW56 TV Listing
Weekly Circulars & Coupons
Search for:
Share
Share:
October 16, 2019
October 16, 2019
BATWOMAN | Meagan Tandy
aprilbarker
Trending
Notice to DISH Subscribers
7Weather: Downpours & Strong Wind Gusts
Study: Boston hospitals are best in United States, second-best in world
Stressful pregnancy reduces chances of having a boy, study shows
Missing elderly couple found in Bangor, Maine
Fall foliage 2019: Map shows where you can expect to see peak fall colors
More Trending Stories…
Trending
Notice to DISH Subscribers
7Weather: Downpours & Strong Wind Gusts
Study: Boston hospitals are best in United States, second-best in world
Stressful pregnancy reduces chances of having a boy, study shows
Missing elderly couple found in Bangor, Maine
Fall foliage 2019: Map shows where you can expect to see peak fall colors
More Trending Stories…
This Week's Circulars
Daily news to your inbox
Search for:
See a sample newsletter