The CW Network announced Thursday that Belichick will be one of the analysts on “Inside the NFL.” Belichick, who coached the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his 24 years at the helm, will also appear on the “ManningCast” during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

“I’m thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise,” Belichick said in a statement. “I’ve always appreciated ‘Inside the NFL’s’ depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros — Ryan, Chris and Chad — this coming season.”

