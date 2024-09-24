(WHDH) — A new true crime show that takes viewers along as police crack cases premieres this week on CW56.

With gripping stories that keep you on the edge of your seat, “Crime Exposé” pulls you into the heart of an investigation, making you feel like you’re right there with the detectives.

“I tell you, some great storytelling. In half an hour, a daily show has never been done before in the true crime genre,” said host Nancy O’Dell. “You hear all the twists and turns trying to figure out who the perpetrator is of the murder, and then at the end, you hear who it is. So there is resolve at the end for the audience to know who committed the crime.”

In just 30 minutes, viewers get an intense dive into real-life cases.

The show not only tells shocking stories, but also reminds viewers that danger can strike closer than we think.

“This is the crazy thing about this show is that you listen to these stories and you think, ‘Well this can’t happen to me,’ or, you know, ‘That’s in another city.’ And then you listen to them,” O’Dell said. “We had one lady who was just sitting at a practice waiting for her daughter to come out and she wound up getting carjacked. And so you realize this can happen to you.”

“So one of the things we wanted to do with the show is after the story airs, we give these tips that you can take away,” O’Dell continued. “Hopefully prevent it from happening to somebody else.”

For O’Dell — known for her years on Entertainment Tonight — “Crime Exposé” marks a return to her reporting roots.

“They’re so used to seeing me interview celebrities and doing the red carpets, but this is where I got my start. I started doing the police beat and the crime beat in Charleston, South Carolina and then Miami, Florida doing investigative reporting. And so it’s really a full circle moment,” O’Dell said.

“It feels very much at home and it’s something that I always wanted to get back to,” she continued.

O’Dell shares that one of the most rewarding aspects of this project is giving a voice to the victims of crimes and offering their families a chance at closure.

You can catch “Crime Exposé With Nancy O’Dell” every weekday at 12:30 p.m. on CW56.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)