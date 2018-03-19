There’s are new new Big Bads on the ground. William Miller is joining the cast as as one of the new villains of the season. The Spanish actor will play Robert McCreary, a mysterious former enforcer for a crime syndicate. According to reports, McCreary will be particularly ruthless, but we’re betting Octavia could take him down if need be.

Ivana Milicevic will also play Charmaine Diyoza, a former military strategist whose skills quickly are put to use after she lands on Earth.

There’s a new war brewing. In the first trailer for Season 5, we learn there’s only one livable valley on Earth left after Praimfaya. Clarke and Madi had been living their peacefully until the arrival of the Eligius prisoners, who immediately decide to go to war over the lush green land. And you can bet your butt that once Octavia and her people emerge from the bunker, the Commander won’t hesitate to lead her own people in battle to fight for the valley. But Octavia and Clarke are going to need all the help they can get since there’s an entire army who will help back up Charmaine and her team.

You can expect tons of other new faces too. In addition to McCreary and Milicevic, the prision ship is carrying a whole batch of new faces including Vinson (Mike Dopoud), a ruthless serial killer, and Zeke Shaw (Jordan Bolger), who isn’t exactly like his shipmates. A quick-witted adrenaline junkie, Zeke willingly joined the Eligius mission to explore the universe, so at least it sounds like there might be one friendly — or at least non-murdery — new character on board!

And since it’s been reported that there will be some romance brewing between one of our heroes and a ship member, we’re going to put all our money on Zeke right now. He does sound like he’d be a great match for Raven, right?

Expect a lot more Echo, for better or for worse. Ahead of Season 5, Tasya Teles was promoted to series regular. That means viewers will be seeing a lot more of the Ice Nation warrior, which probably isn’t the best news for Bellarke shippers. Echo and Bellamy (Bob Morley) definitely were showing some major chemistry in the Season 4 finale (even creator Jason Rothenberg said they “have always had sparks”), so don’t be surprised if when the show picks up six years later Bellamy and Echo will have taken their friendship to the next level.

There will be flashbacks. With the finale jumping six years ahead, viewers have tons of questions about how we got to the events of the new season. While the bulk of Season 5 will be focused on progressing the story forward from that major finale cliff-hanger, Rothenberg did assure us that “we’ll see the key moments” that went down during the intervening years.

Bellamy and Clarke’s relationship will be key. Although Rothenberg wouldn’t confirm whether or not Bellamy and Clarke would finally explore a romantic relationship this season, he did tell fansthat they should expect tons of Bellarke goodness this season. “They’re really the heart of the show on some level. It’s been their story since the beginning and it’s their story today,” he told us over the summer.

There will be a new title sequence. When Season 5 returns, fans will be gifted with a brand new opening credits, complete with glimpses of the latest apocalypse that devastated Earth.