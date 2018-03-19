By: Paul Tassi

I watch a lot of science fiction shows. I watch a lot of CW shows. But my favorite in either category has to be The 100, which is an incredible piece of sci-fi television that was easy to dismiss as another YA dystopia at the start, but after the first few episode, you understand that you’re watching something truly brutal, gripping and unique.

Four seasons later, here we are. Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers, one that featured a time jump, a new threat and a mystery about what the hell happened to everyone else, the kind of actually interesting cliffhanger that other shows like The Walking Dead can’t seem to get a handle on.

But the first trailer for season 5 has answered a lot of the mysteries posed by the finale. The spot is a full four minutes long, and shows every group we didn’t see in the finale, meaning we know their fates to at least some extent. Some of the missing time will be filled in, but most of the show appears to be what happens after Clarke encounters a strange prison ship. Their leader is played by Banshee’s Ivana Milicevic, meaning we’re in for some amazing fight scenes, and I can’t wait to see what they do with her.

We see glimpses of the main group stuck in space, but we also see footage that shows them making it back down to earth. We see what happened in the bunker, which has somehow spawned underground gladiator matches, which I’m guessing might be to conserve food, or something like that. But they get out too. Everyone is fighting over the last non-destroyed patch of land on earth, though we have no idea why it was spared from the cataclysm that wiped everything else out at the end of last season.

If none of this makes any sense to you because you haven’t watched this show, please, please do yourself a favor and catch up. I cannot recommend The 100 enough, and I’m hoping that since it’s made its way to Netflix because of the streaming service’s deal with The CW, that its fanbase will have grown at this point, and there are more viewers out there than there used to be. I’d really like to start covering this show on the regular, as it has one of the most passionate fanbases on TV, and for good reason. The show really is something special, and any fan of the genre should check it out. Don’t let the CW badge or the overly attractive teenagers scare you off. It’s great television.

Season 5 of The 100 will premiere on April 24th, and part of me feels like this is going to be its final season, as sad as I would be to see it go. But who knows, maybe we’ll see big numbers and The 100 will be the next Supernatural. Just watch it and catch up before the premiere. You won’t regret it.

SOURCE: Forbes