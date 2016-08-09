BY NATALIE ABRAMS

The Vampire Diaries alum Susan Walters has been cast as Caitlin Snow’s mother on The Flash, EW has learned exclusively.

Aside from being the mom of Danielle Panabaker’s character, Dr. Carla Tannhauser is a world class biomedical engineer and CEO of a major research company. But while Caitlin may have inherited her mother’s formidable scientific mind, the two have long had a difficult relationship, with Caitlin finding her mother cold and withholding, and Carla regarding her daughter as rebellious and ungrateful.

The character was first mentioned when Caitlin Snow came face-to-face with her Earth-2 doppelgänger Killer Frost, both of whom felt icy toward their mothers. Walters, whose credits also include Teen Wolfand Star-Crossed, will potentially recur.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.