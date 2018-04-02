The Originals -- "Where You Left Your Heart" -- Image Number: OR501c_0374.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice King as Caroline and Joseph Morgan as Klaus -- Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

By: Liam Mathews

The final season of The Originals is coming a little earlier than previously expected.

The CW announced a schedule shuffle on Friday, with The Originals moving from Fridays to Wednesdays for Season 5. That means the premiere will now happen on Wednesday, April 18 — after Riverdale‘s highly-anticipated musical episode — with Life Sentence moving to Fridays starting April 27.

Jane the Virgin‘s Season 4 finale will now air Friday, April 20 at 9/8c, and Dynasty‘s season finale will move to Friday, May 11 at 8/7c.

The final season of The Vampire Diaries‘ New Orleans-set spin-off will bring the long saga of the Mikaelsons to a close and give fans the Klaroline reunion they’ve always wanted.

The Originals Season 5 premieres Wednesday, April 18 at 9/8c on The CW, and will continue in that time slot for the rest of its run.

SOURCE: TVGuide.com