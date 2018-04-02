By: Liam Mathews
The final season of The Originals is coming a little earlier than previously expected.
The CW announced a schedule shuffle on Friday, with The Originals moving from Fridays to Wednesdays for Season 5. That means the premiere will now happen on Wednesday, April 18 — after Riverdale‘s highly-anticipated musical episode — with Life Sentence moving to Fridays starting April 27.
Jane the Virgin‘s Season 4 finale will now air Friday, April 20 at 9/8c, and Dynasty‘s season finale will move to Friday, May 11 at 8/7c.
The final season of The Vampire Diaries‘ New Orleans-set spin-off will bring the long saga of the Mikaelsons to a close and give fans the Klaroline reunion they’ve always wanted.
The Originals Season 5 premieres Wednesday, April 18 at 9/8c on The CW, and will continue in that time slot for the rest of its run.
SOURCE: TVGuide.com