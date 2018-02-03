MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) – It appears that there will be some extra New Englanders in Super Bowl LII—members of Justin Timberlake’s band.

While Timberlake is the headliner at the Super Bowl halftime, his band, The Tennessee Kids, will be there to back him up.

Not all of those “kids” are from Tennessee, however. Saxophone player Leon Silva and trombone player Kevin Williams are from Massachusetts with roots in Dorchester, Brockton, Easton and Stoughton. They also attended Boston’s Berklee College of Music.

Silva’s parent said they couldn’t be prouder.

“We know how hard he’s worked,

Silva and Williams have been friends since Elementary School. They sent 7News a statement during a break in rehearsals Saturday night that reads in part:

“Working with Justin Timberlake for the better part of five years has been a total blessing. JT is such an awesome person first and foremost. His artistry and professionalism is second to none. Truly humbling coming from two Massachusetts boys. We’ve performed around the world…and playing the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is at the top of the list for sure! And with our boys the Pats in it…it’s that much more special.”

