(WHDH) — Singer Barbara Streisand has revealed that two of her three dogs are clones.

She said that Miss Violet and Miss Scarlet were cloned from cells of her dog Samantha who died last year.

The third dog is a distant cousin.

While Violet and Scarlet are clones, Streisand said they have distinct personalities and different colored eyes.

