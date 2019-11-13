2 of rock music’s biggest acts to headline Boston Calling 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two of rock music’s biggest acts will headline the 2020 Boston Calling festival on Memorial Day Weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

The Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers — two globally renowned rock acts — will join a bill of over 60 performers.

The entire lineup, along with a third headliner, will be announced in January, festival officials said in a news release.

The Foo Fighters, who continue to deliver some of the biggest live shows in the world, will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2020. Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, are currently working on their first album in over three years.

The upcoming festival will take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston on May 22, 23, and 24.

Limited presale passes for all three days go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more ticket information, visit BostonCalling.com.

