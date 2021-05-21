50 Cent, Rick Ross, Diplo, among star-studded list of performers coming to Foxwoods

(WHDH) — Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday announced that is celebrating the reopening of Shrine nightclub this month with a star-studded list of musical performers.

Rappers 50 Cent and Rick Ross, and DJs Diplo and Zedd, are among the performers who are slated to perform at the nightclub in the coming days.

The lineup of performances is as follows:

50 Cent

May 21, 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Tickets cost: $85

Loud Luxury

May 22, 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Tickets cost: $50

Tiësto: Back to Business

May 23, 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Tickets cost: $125

Rick Ross

May 28, 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Tickets cost: $50

Diplo

May 29, 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Tickets cost: $75

Zedd

May 30, 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Tickets cost: $100

To view a full schedule of events, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)