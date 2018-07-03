BOSTON (WHDH) – 7News sat down with Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart to talk about Wednesday’s epic performance.

Rhianna Giddens warmed up on stage at the Hatch Shell while Lockhart listened and checked in with her, clearly loving what he hears.

The 2018 concert is Lockhart’s 24th time conducting the Fourth of July extravaganza on the Esplanade, but he said the show never gets old.

The Independence Day maestro has had several memorable moments over the years.

Watch the video above to hear about some of Lockhart’s favorite performances.

