(WHDH) — The 7NEWS Today in New England team had some fun with the new FreddieMeter site to test how close their singing voices are to Freddie Mercury’s.

Anchors Kris Anderson and Amaka Ubaka, as well as meteorologist Chris Lambert, sang popular Queen songs to see if their timbre, pitch and melody matched Mercury’s in a challenge created by The Mercury Phoenix trust in partnership with YouTube Music.

Anderson sung “We Are the Champions,” attempting to hit the high notes.

.⁦@KrisAndersonTV⁩ practicing his Freddie Mercury this morning and has us all cracking up. Willing to bet ⁦@AmakaUbakaTV⁩ wins this singing challenge. ⁦It’ll be on @7news at 7am. ⁦@MadelineHuntTV⁩ ⁦@alainapinto⁩ pic.twitter.com/PwQJwWleFH — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 25, 2019

Ubaka belted out “Bohemian Rhapsody” and scored the highest out of the whole newsroom.

Lambert matched Mercury by 50 percent, writing on Twitter, “not as good at @KrisAndersonTV⁩ or even close to ⁦@AmakaUbakaTV⁩, but I’ll take my 50%”

⁦Haha… not as good at @KrisAndersonTV⁩ or even close to ⁦@AmakaUbakaTV⁩, but I’ll take my 50% pic.twitter.com/94jRRKeRer — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 25, 2019

The Mercury Phoenix Trust is a charity founded by Brian May, Roger Taylor, and their manager Jim Beach in memory of Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 from AIDS-related causes.

Those looking to donate to the trust can do so here.

