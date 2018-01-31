84-year-old music producer says he has 22 girlfriends

(WHDH) — Music producer Quincy Jones told GQ Magazine that he has 22 girlfriends.

In a wide-ranging interview, Jones said that the women live in different cities but all know about each other.

Jones said his daughters won’t let him date women younger than they are.

Jones, who turns 85 in March, also said he would never date a woman his own age.

The interview also includes anecdotes from Jones’ long career in the music industry. It will appear in the March issue of GQ.

Jones’ career spans six decades in the entertainment industry and a record 79 Grammy Award nominations, and 28 Grammys, including a Grammy Legend Award in 1991.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)