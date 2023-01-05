BOSTON (WHDH) - Filmmakers have released a first look at the new “Boston Strangler” movie coming to Hulu in March.

The Ridley Scott production is based on the true story of two female journalists, played by Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, who reported on the crimes of the city’s most notorious serial killer from the early 1960s.

The crime drama film was written and directed by Matt Ruskin, who conducted in-depth research on the case and even interviewed the victims’ families.

The movie was filming on Appleton Street in Boston in December 2021.

