‘Accio $1,000’: Company paying people to watch Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts movies

Muggles, Mudbloods and magic folk, rejoice! An online company is looking to pay up to five people $1,000 each to watch every Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movie from start to finish.

Those interested in applying for the gig being offered by EdSmart will need to prepared to watch 10 movies that total more than 25 hours.

The ideal applicant has an active and outgoing social media personality who would be thrilled to live tweet or live stream their movie marathon experience.

Once the marathon is completed, the watcher will be tasked with ranking each movie.

Along with $1,000, the chosen applicants will receive a Harry Potter marathon survival kit, including a Gryffindor Snuggie and a $100 GrubHub gift card.

People can apply for the position online. EdSmart says the right candidates will be chosen by the Sorting Hat.

