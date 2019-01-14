(WHDH) — Actor Chris Pratt popped the question to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger and she said yes!

Pratt, popular for films including Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, posted a picture of him and Schwarzenegger showing off her new engagement ring on Instagram.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” Pratt wrote.

Schwarzenegger is the eldest daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

