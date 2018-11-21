(WHDH) — Actor Frankie Muniz finished off a rough week on a positive note by proposing to his girlfriend.

Actress Paige Price announced that the two were engaged Tuesday, writing on Instagram, “When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams.”

“You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father,” she continued. “Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you. Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me.”

Just days prior, Muniz took to Twitter to share with his fans that when he arrived home from his uncle’s funeral he found the five-story brownstone flooded.

“Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone,” he wrote on Twitter.

Muniz credited Price with helping him get through these tough times.

“I’d be lost without her,” he tweeted. “She’s so strong and exactly what I need.”

