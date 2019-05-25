Actor John Krasinski delivers baccalaureate address at Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Actor John Krasinski has delivered the baccalaureate address at Brown University, telling undergraduates to take chances, fail big and take chances again.

Krasinski, a Newton, Massachusetts native, graduated from the Ivy League university in Providence in 2001. In his Saturday address, Krasinski began with a few jokes, then tried to assuage students’ nerves about the future.

He said that though the future belongs to them, the responsibility to change it overnight does not. He said, “hold fast to everything you have lived, right here,” and don’t conform.

The university’s 251st commencement ceremony is Sunday. Krasinski and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns are among seven business and community leaders, scholars and artists receiving honorary degrees.

About 1,700 undergraduate students will receive their diplomas. Brown President Christina Paxson will preside over Sunday’s commencement on the college green.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)