BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor Kevin Hart was spotted taking a swan boat ride in the Boston Public Garden Tuesday afternoon.

A small camera crew sat at the front of the boat, which contained Hart along with 12 others.

He was filming for the upcoming movie “Fatherhood,” which is based on the true story of Matt Logelin, whose wife died shortly after childbirth.

Logelin detailed raising his daughter on his own in a book published on April 2011, entitled “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)