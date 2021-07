BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor Liev Schreiber was spotted filming a movie outside South Station in Boston on Wednesday.

The movie is based on his Showtime series “Ray Donovan.”

Schreiber also posted on Instagram a picture of a South Boston traffic sign, writing, “Took us 8 years but we’re here! So happy that we get to finish where it all started. Big up to Boston!!!”

