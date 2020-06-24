Actor who played Alfalfa in ‘Little Rascals’ arrested after allegedly ‘huffing’ chemical

(WHDH) — The former child star who played Alfalfa in the 1994 hit movie “Little Rascals” was arrested after he was caught “dumpster huffing” on Saturday night, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a possible overdose or poisoning near the 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway in Weatherford, Texas, around 8 p.m. encountered 35-year-old Brandon “Bug” Hall-Barnett, according to a Weatherford Police Department arrest report.

Hall-Barnett was taken to the Parker County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical, police said. He was ordered held on $1,500 bond.

Huffing is the act of inhaling vapors from chemicals found in household products such as aerosol sprays, cleaning fluids, glue, paint, paint thinner, nail polish remover, amyl nitrite, and lighter fuel, according to drugfreeworld.org.

Hall-Barnett is also known for his roles in “Baby Driver,” “The Stupids,” and “The Big Green.”

