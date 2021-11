BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor William Shatner was spotted in East Boston over the weekend.

The 90-year-old enjoyed a meal at Rino’s Place on Saratoga Street.

He posed for a picture with employees outside the restaurant.

Shatner is best known for his role as Captain Kirk on Star Trek.

He also made history last month as the oldest person to fly to space.

