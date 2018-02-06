(WHDH) — The royal roles were cast for a new Lifetime movie featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The movie will be about the couple’s love story, starting with their first date and continuing through their engagement.

Harry and Meghan are set to get married in May at Windsor Castle.

According to People magazine, the two actors playing the royal couple will be Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser.

Fitz-Henley is known for her role in Netflix’s “Jessica Jones,” while Fraser has starred in a British mini-series.

The movie is set to air this spring.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)