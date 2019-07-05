(WHDH) — Actress Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel found out the gender of their baby in a creative way.

Mitchell’s assistant hired two Power Rangers, one who wore blue and the other who wore pink, to help with the reveal.

The two characters battled it out in front of Mitchell and Babel, with the pink Power Ranger coming out on top.

The couple said they’re excited to be having a girl.

