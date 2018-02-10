BOSTON (WHDH) – Actress Frankie Shaw – star and creator of the hit show “SMILF” – fired back at a Boston city councilor Saturday. The councilor called for the show’s ads to be taken down because he didn’t like how South Boston was being depicted.

The Golden Globe nominated comedy series – which was partially filmed in Boston – focuses on a single mother, portrayed by Shaw, raising her son in Southie.

Earlier in the week, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn called for the show’s ads to be taken down around the city because he claims the show is degrading. He said mothers from Southie have complained to him about the show’s portrayal.

Shaw responded Saturday by highlighting her own South Boston roots.

In a long Facebook post she said in part:

“I was raised by a single mother who grew up in Southie…I don’t know my father, so family to me was all women, all Southie, all the time.”

The actress went on to say:

“I love Southie. We shot the pilot in the very house my mom grew up in…I’m not claiming to represent every single woman in South Boston. How could I? I’m writing about the people I know and the issues I care about.”

Shaw claims the backlash toward the show’s main character likely stems from gender-bias because there have been many previous Hollywood portrayals of the city of Boston.

Shaw pointed out: “But just like Ben Affleck and Seth MacFarlane, who came into town to make their very male art of chasing women, robbing banks, and getting high with teddy bears, I’d like the same consideration to tell the stories that are important to me.”

Flynn has said he has not seen the show.

“SMILF” has been renewed for a second season on Showtime.

