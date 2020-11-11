Actress Lori Loughlin placed in quarantine during first weeks in federal prison

(WHDH) — Less than a month into her sentence for her role in the College Admissions Scandal, actress Lori Loughlin has been placed into quarantine.

Loughlin began her two-month sentence in a federal prison in Dublin, California on October 30.

Per pandemic protocols, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has instated rules for new inmates to ensure everyone is safe.

The incoming inmates are tested, screened for symptoms and have their temperature checked before heading into a two-week quarantine period where the Full House star is currently.

Then, Loughlin will be put to work,

All inmates are required to have a job, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Options include food service, being a plumber, painter or groundskeeper and the pay ranges anywhere from 12 to 40 cents an hour.

Loughlin must make her bed each day, clean her cell, take out the trash and keep her area neat and tidy.

Wake up call is at 5 a.m. and quiet hours are Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Inmates are only allowed to watch TV after 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Loughlin is scheduled to be released on December 27, however, there is a chance she could get out before Christmas.

The US Department of Justice Regulations state: “The Bureau of Prisons may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday on the last preceding weekday.

Meaning, she could be freed on Christmas Eve.

Upon her release, she will have to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

