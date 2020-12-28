(WHDH) — Actress Lori Loughlin is set to be released from federal prison after serving a two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Loughlin was processed at the federal prison in Dublin, California on Oct. 30.

The actress and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced to prison back in August for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Giannulli is currently serving a five-month sentence.

Loughlin was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli must pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

