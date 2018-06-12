LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A grand jury in Virginia has indicted actress and activist Rose McGowan on one felony count of cocaine possession.

News outlets report the panel handed down the indictment Monday.

Charging documents say cocaine was found in a wallet McGowan left behind on a plane last year. McGowan has maintained the cocaine isn’t hers, and has suggested in court papers that the drugs were planted at the behest of movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein attorney Ben Brafman on Tuesday called the allegation a “ludicrous claim” that he said police had “categorically rejected.”

McGowan was among the first to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, and she and others say he’s aggressively sought to discredit his accusers. Weinstein has denied all the accusations.

McGowan attorney Jim Hundley declined comment.

