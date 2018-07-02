MONTREAL (WHDH) – Adam Sandler went from being The Wedding Singer to a wedding crasher when he jumped in and joined a Montreal couple’s wedding photo shoot.

The New Hampshire native was eating lunch with his family near Kevin and Alex Goldstein’s photo shoot in Montreal on June 24. The couple said they were thrilled when they spotted the comedian.

After saying congratulations to the happy couple, Sandler jumped in for a few pictures.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)