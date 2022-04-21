HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler took some time to pose for photos with patrons and staff at a restaurant on the South Shore on Wednesday night.

ALBA Restaurant shared photos of Tyler on Facebook with a caption that read, “Look who walked through our doors tonight…. Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler super nice guy posed for photos with patrons and pretty much our entire staff! Thanks for dining with us a night for all to remember!”

Tyler also took time to pose for photos during a visit to the Barking Crab in Boston’s Seaport section over the weekend.

