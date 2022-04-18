BOSTON (WHDH) - Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler took some time to pose for photos with patrons and staff at a restaurant in Boston over the weekend.

The Barking Crab shared photos of Tyler on Facebook with a caption that read, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing… about dinner. Thanks to Steven Tyler for stopping by!”

The restaurant is located on the Fort Point Channel at the gateway to the city’s Seaport section.

