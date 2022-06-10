Airbnb is partnering with Shaggy actor, Matthew Lillard, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Scooby-doo live action film, giving fans the ability to stay in a recreation of the Mystery Machine.

Airbnb will select three people to live the van life along the California coast. The Winners and their guests will get all-they-can-eat snacks, games and a retro TV to re-watch the 2002 film.

Bookings open at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 for three stays on June 24, 25 and 26. More information is available on the Airbnb website.

