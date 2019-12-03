Alanis Morisette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ 25th anniversary tour includes stop in Massachusetts

Canadian singer Alanis Morisette performs during the first concert on the main stage of the Rock in Rio Madrid music festival in Arganda del Rey, near Madrid, on Friday, June 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Canadian singer Alanis Morisette’s “Jagged Little Pill” 25th-anniversary tour includes a stop in Massachusetts.

The 1990s musical sensation will perform at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield with Garbage and Liz Phair on July 29, 2020.

Morisette, whose iconic Jagged Little Pill album sold more than 33 million copies following its 1995 release, will also play a show at Foxwoods during her 31-stop tour of North America.

Morisette is also slated to perform at the New Hampshire Pavilion in Guilford in June.

Some of Morisette’s most popular songs include “You oughta know,” “Ironic,” “Thank you,” “Hand over feet,” and “Hand in my pocket.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m.

For more information on Morisette’s tour, click here.

