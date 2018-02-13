(WHDH) – This reunion is all that! Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell and other “All That” alums joined forces for an upcoming episode of MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

“All That,” a 90’s sketch comedy show that aired on Nickelodeon for 10 seasons, has been called the children equivalent of “Saturday Night Live.” Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon and Jamie Lynn Spears were among the show’s many other performers.

Thompson and Mitchell went on to have their own successful show, “Kenan & Kel,” which ran for four years.

