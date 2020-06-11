Aly Raisman joins other white celebs in virtual video against hate

Olympian gymnast Aly Raisman joined other white celebrities in a stand against racism in a virtual video on social media.

The Needham native and other celebrities are participating in the “I Take Responsibility” campaign launched by the NAACP.

The PSA features actors like Kristen Bell, Sarah Paulson and Aaron Paul who are seen denouncing racism in their pledge to stand up against racism.

The virtual video encourages others to make similar videos and donate to racial justice organizations, including the NAACP and Black Lives Matter.

