AMC Theatres holding ‘Toy Story’ marathon before new movie is released

(WHDH) — Want to relive all of the “Toy Story” movies before the latest in the series is released? AMC Theatres is holding a movie marathon next month for fans of the Disney-Pixar creation.

“We’re getting the crew back together! Join us for the Toy Story Movie Marathon (at select locations) on June 20,” the theater chain said in a Facebook post.

The marathon will show the first three films before “Toy Story 4” is screened. It’s slated to run for eight hours and 44 minutes.

Everyone who watches all of the films will get an oversized collectible card set, a Woody pin and $5 cameo combo, according to AMC.

