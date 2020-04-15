(CNN) — Amy Schumer just saved her kid years of teasing.

The comedic actress revealed on the latest episode of her podcast “3 Girls, 1 Keith” that she and her husband officially changed her toddler’s name after realizing that it sounded like “genital.”

“It’s now Gene David Fischer,” she said of her 11-month-old son. “It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital.'”

Wow.

Schumer married chef Chris Fischer in February 2018, and the couple welcomed their son in May 2019.

The infant’s middle name was a tribute to the couple’s friend, comedian Dave Attell.

Schumer’s “Trainwreck” co-star Claudia O’Doherty was a guest on the podcast and said she realized the name snafu.

“My mom pointed that out to me, actually,” O’Doherty said. “”My mum was like, ‘Amy’s called her son genital.'”

Schumer told O’Doherty and podcast co-hosts Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett, and Keith Robinson that going with David as a middle name has its advantages because it’s Attell’s first name and her father’s middle name.

