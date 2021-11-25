(WHDH)–One Navy veteran got the surprise of a lifetime when his favorite actor gifted him a truck just in time for the holiday season.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave Oscar Rodriguez the truck following a screening of his new movie, “Red Notice.”

“You do a lot of good for people, man. You do a lot of good for people,” Johnson told Rodriguez.

Rodriguez provides meals and support for victims of domestic violence, takes care of his 75-year-old mother, works as a personal trainer, and is a leader at his church.

Johnson said he was inspired to surprise Rodriguez after hearing the veteran’s touching story.

“This is such a blessing, man. I feel so encouraged right now, so uplifted,” said Rodriguez during the surprise. “You’re the man, dude.”

‘The Rock’ said he is thankful for Rodriguez’s service and is inspired by his uplifting attitude.

“Just an honor for me to give a little bit of joy to a dude who deserves a lot more than just my truck,” Johnson said.

