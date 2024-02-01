CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced their 2024 Woman of the Year award winner Thursday: Hollywood star Annette Bening, who is nominated for Best Actress at this year’s Academy Awards for her role in “Nyad”.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to honor Annette Bening in this milestone 175th anniversary year for the Hasty Pudding,” said Hasty Pudding President Josh Hillers. “Hot off her Oscars nomination for Best Actress, we’re excited to present her with the most prestigious award in the entertainment industry.”

Bening first made a splash with 1990’s “The Grifters”, for which she received her first of five Oscar nominations. She’s starred in hits including “The American President”, “American Beauty”, “The Kids Are All Right”, and “Captain Marvel”.

“While Annette’s long list of accolades make it tough to come up with material for our historic roast, we have plenty of tricks up our sleeve,” said Hasty Pudding Producer Hannah Frazer. “That said, I can promise earning her Pudding Pot won’t be as difficult as swimming from Cuba to Florida.”

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which calls itself the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, first awarded Woman of the Year in 1951, adding a Man of the Year award in 1967. This year’s Man of the Year was given to Barry Keoghan, star of “Saltburn”, “Banshees of Inisherin”, and “Dunkirk”.

Past Women of the year include Jennifer Coolidge (2023), Julianne Moore (2011), Sandra Bullock (2004), Julia Roberts (1997), Lucille Ball (1988), and Mamie Eisenhower (1953). Bening’s co-star in Nyad, Jodie Foster, was Woman of the Year in 1992.

Bening will be honored with the Hasty Pudding’s traditional celebratory roast on February 6.

